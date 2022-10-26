Seahawks hosted 3 free agent defensive backs on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a few free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Tuesday.

Here’s a review of who came in.

DaMarcus Fields

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fields (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) is a rookie from Texas Tech, where he posted four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in 53 games. After going undrafted he signed with the Saints and appeared in two games with them earlier this season. He’s played 26 snaps total, all on special teams.

Chris Steele

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steele (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is another undrafted rookie and a product of USC. In 29 college games he totaled three picks and 12 PBUs. He has spent time with both the Steelers and the Dolphins this year but he hasn’t appeared in a regular season game yet.

Kary Vincent Jr.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) was a standout at LSU, where he had six INTs and 15 PBUs in 32 games. Last year the Broncos picked him in the seventh round of the NFL draft, but they traded him to the Eagles about a year ago. He appeared in two games with them as a rookie, then Philadelphia waived him just before the 2022 campaign began. He spent one week on the 49ers practice squad earlier this season.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire