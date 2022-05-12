Seahawks to host Russell Wilson, Broncos for Monday night game Week 1

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks will be hosting former starting quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1, according to Ari Meirov at Pro Football Focus.

Wilson was traded to Denver in March, effectively hitting the reset button for the Seattle franchise. In return, the Seahawks got two first-round draft picks from the Broncos, plus two more second-round picks and a fifth-rounder. They also received three players in the deal: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

A high-value third-round pick by Seattle in the 2012 NFL draft, Wilson played in 158 regular season with the Seahawks, winning 104 of them and earning nine Pro Bowl nominations, four NFC West titles and one Super Bowl ring along the way.

As for the Broncos, they went 7-10 last season with Lock and Teddy Bridgewater leading the way at quarterback, finishing in last place in the AFC West.

Wilson is 10-3 in his career in Monday night games.

