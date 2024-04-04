Seahawks to host Penn State TE Theo Johnson for top-30 visit

Tight end is one of several positions that should be on the Seahawks’ to-do list going into the 2024 NFL draft. So far the team has re-signed Noah Fant and added Pharaoh Brown, but they have also lost Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, making this a roster need, if not a major one.

One name to watch is Theo Johnson from Penn State, who has a top-30 visit with Seattle coming up.

🚨| Penn State tight end Theo Johnson has a TOP-30 visit with the Seattle #Seahawks. It will happen on April 9th. [first rep. @_MLFootball] pic.twitter.com/TWMwoeSiO0 — 12th Man (@12thMan_App) April 4, 2024

Johnson (6-foot-6, 259 pounds) fits what the Seahawks need at the position right now, which is another pass-catching option. Over the last two seasons he totaled 54 catches, 669 yards and 11 touchdowns. Here’s the highlights.

At the Scouting Combine, Johnson put together a very impressive athletic profile. He posted a 4.57 second 40-yard dash, a 39.5″ vertical, a 10’5″ broad jump and a 4.19 second 20-yard shuttle time.

Johnson is projected to come off the board in the fourth round.

