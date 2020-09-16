Seahawks host former Chiefs second-round pick Breeland Speaks for visit

The Seattle Seahawks brought in former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Breeland Speaks for a visit on Tuesday.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Speaks was among five players the Seahawks brought in for visits or tryouts.

Speaks was the 46th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss defensive end appeared in all 16 games as a rookie for Kansas City in 2018 with four starts. He recorded 24 tackles with a 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and eight quarterback hits that season.

Speaks injured his meniscus and sustained a sprained MCL in the preseason last year and missed the entire season for the Chiefs while on injured reserve. Additionally, Speaks was slapped with a four-game suspension for a violation of the substance-abuse policy that was served last December while injured. Speaks was released by the Chiefs during roster cuts prior to the start of the season.

Seattle also brought their own former sixth-round pick defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas in for visit as well. He was waived during final roster cuts 10 days ago.

Additionally, the Seahawks had tryouts with defensive end John Daka, defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Andrew Jones.

