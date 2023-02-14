Seahawks to host Eagles in 2023

Super Bowl LVII is officially in the books, with the Kansas City Chiefs crowned as champions. Now, fans can start their annual tradition of immediately looking forward to next season. One game the 12th Man is certainly going to circle is the fact the Seattle Seahawks will host the reigning NFC Champions – the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks may have won nine games and made the playoffs, but it’s clear they were a team with plenty of holes. The gap between Seattle and the other NFC heavyweights was fairly evident in the playoffs. Hosting the Eagles will be a good barometer to see how the Seahawks stack up for next season.

Seattle is actually on quite the win streak against Philadelphia. Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are a perfect 7-0 versus the Birds, including a win in the playoffs. While playing at home is always an advantage, this may be one rivalry where Seattle might wish they were on the road, as the Seahawks have not lost in the City of Brotherly Love since 1989.

One thing to note: last year the Eagles were 9-8, snuck into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, and were blown out. This year, they went 14-3 and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. Could Seattle take a similar leap in 2023?

