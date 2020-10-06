Seahawks to host Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, Mychal Kendricks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks fans were hoping the team would grab a free agent or two to help on the defensive line.

With players such as Jadeveon Clowney and Quinton Jefferson out of the picture, names such as Gerald McCoy, Mike Daniels and Everson Griffen were all potential grabs in the offseason.

However, the Seahawks did not pull the trigger on any of those players. But Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison remained a free agent and was still up in the air about coming back for the 2020 season.

Now, it appears as though Harrison has finally decided to play in 2020, and is set to start his tour of team visits Tuesday, starting off with the Seahawks.

Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me he's now visiting with the #Seahawks on Tuesday. "Then I have a visit with Green Bay on Wednesday," Harrison told me. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2020

The Seahawks run defense hasn’t necessarily been the biggest concern through four games, but to have the opportunity to add a caliber of a player like Harrison to the roster, you know the Seahawks are going to be involved.

Harrison isn’t just visiting with the Seahawks, however, he is also set to visit the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Both teams are off to a strong start of 4-0 through the first four weeks of the season. Harrison could decide to sign with the Seahawks after his visit, or hop on the plane and see what the Packers have to offer.

The team is also bringing in former Seahawks linebacker and free agent Mychal Kendricks in on Tuesday for a visit, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent LB Mychal Kendricks is visiting the Seattle Seahawks today, per source. Chance to reunite with his team from 2018-19. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2020

Kendricks was with the team for the 2018-19 season, and with Bruce Irvin on injured reserve and Jordyn Brooks out for a little while longer with an MCL sprain, the Seahawks could certainly use another body and someone who already familiar with the defense.

Kendricks started 14 games for the team in 2019, posting three sacks and 71 tackles. The veteran linebacker suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks’ regular season finale against the 49ers.

He has since been medically cleared as of July.

Both names would help boost the Seahawks defense if added, especially with the injuries the team has been dealing with so early in the season.

At this point in time, all we can do is wait and see if both players sign with the Seahawks by the end of the day.

