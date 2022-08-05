Seahawks host 6 for tryouts and 1 visit in Seattle on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks were busy on Thursday’s off day, hosting six players for tryouts and one on an official visit at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

Per the NFL’s official transaction list, the following players had tryouts:

Running back Reggie Corbin, Illinois

Linebacker Joel Deblanko, Cincinnati

Defensive back Jameson Houston, Baylor

Quarterback Morgan James, Florida International

Wide receiver Cinque Sweeting, Slippery Rock

Linebacker Javin White, Nevada – Las Vegas

Wide receiver Tre Turner out of Virginia Tech was also in town for a visit.

Practice resumes on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the general public.

