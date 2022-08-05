Seahawks host 6 for tryouts and 1 visit in Seattle on Thursday

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks were busy on Thursday’s off day, hosting six players for tryouts and one on an official visit at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

Per the NFL’s official transaction list, the following players had tryouts:

Running back Reggie Corbin, Illinois
Linebacker Joel Deblanko, Cincinnati
Defensive back Jameson Houston, Baylor
Quarterback Morgan James, Florida International
Wide receiver Cinque Sweeting, Slippery Rock
Linebacker Javin White, Nevada – Las Vegas

Wide receiver Tre Turner out of Virginia Tech was also in town for a visit.

Practice resumes on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the general public.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

