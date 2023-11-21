Seahawks hopeful time off allows Jamal Adams to return this week

The biggest injury issue with the Seahawks may be quarterback Geno Smith's elbow, but it's not the only situation they're monitoring heading into Thursday night's game with the 49ers.

Safety Jamal Adams did not play in their Week 11 loss to the Rams because of a knee injury that head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday left him unable "to move like he needs to." Carroll said that the team is hopeful that the rest will help his chances of getting back in action this week.

"We're hoping these next couple of days will really help him," Carroll said, via the team's website. "He's really anxious to play again and get back. It was killing him to not be out there on Sunday, but hopefully these added days here between the last game and this one will give him a chance to get out there."

Adams missed the first three games of the season as he continued recovering from the torn quad he suffered last season and he has 28 tackles in the six games he has played.