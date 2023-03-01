Seahawks hopeful safety Jamal Adams can avoid setbacks in recovery

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was sidelined for most of the 2022 NFL season after he tore his quadriceps tendon in the home opener.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about Adams’ recovery during his press conference at the scouting combine on Tuesday.

“He’s making his progress, he’s doing his stuff,” Carroll told reporters. “We’ll see him in the next week or so in person, so we’re anxious to get connected with him. But when he came out and visited with our guys and checked in, everything was going the way it was supposed to go. This is a difficult recovery. We went through this with Jimmy (Graham), so we’ve been through it before.”

Adams has suffered multiple injuries over the last couple of seasons but this could be his most difficult rehab yet.

“It’s really intricate, they’ve got to do a really good job,” Carroll continued. “Again, it’s always that you’ve got to avoid the setbacks. So long as we can do that, he should be on schedule to get back.”

Related

4 quotes from Pete Carroll's press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire