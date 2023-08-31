Seahawks hopeful Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play Week 1

Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba practiced for the second day since wrist surgery, and the team is hopeful of his availability for the Sept. 10 season opener.

"He’s doing remarkably well," coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. "I saw him respond to the injury at the outset, and then I saw him respond to when they told him he's going to have to get operated on, and so I'm not surprised at the attitude that he's brought post-surgery. He's out here working, catching balls, catching punts, doing everything. He ain't worried about it. It could have gone a number of different ways. It's gone the way of the competitor. He's not going to be denied. He wants to play football."

Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall pick in April, broke a bone in his left wrist against the Cowboys on Aug. 19. He underwent surgery a week ago in Philadelphia.

Smith-Njigba had his hand heavily wrapped during Wednesday's practice, according to Henderson.

"I think it's a great statement about his competitiveness and his mentality," Carroll said. "He's not going to be held out. He's going for it. Really, you couldn't ask for more. You couldn't ask for a better approach, and then his discipline about coming out and working and getting everything done. He hasn't even flinched. Awesome."

Smith-Njigba is expected to be the team's third receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and Carroll said he's "hoping" Smith-Njigba will be ready for Week 1 against the Rams.

"I don't know," Carroll said. "We'll see what happens. He looks great right now."