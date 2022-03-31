Seahawks hope QB Geno Smith signs to capitalize on chance to start

Geno Smith finally has the chance he’s been waiting for . . . the opportunity to compete to earn the starting quarterback position. With QB Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos and only a couple of QBs on the Seahawks roster, the spot is wide open for the taking.

However, Smith remains a free agent and has yet to sign a new contract with Seattle.

“It just hasn’t happened,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the league meetings this week in Palm Beach, FL. “It’s a negotiation . . . It would be a shame if he misses this opportunity. He has invested a lot with us, he knows our system the best. He performed well at it once he got going last year. Can he take off from where he finished up?”

Smith has been a steady backup for the Seahawks over the last three seasons, especially stepping up last year when Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing hand. Carroll is just hoping he can come to terms on a new deal to stay in the Emerald City and compete for a possible starting job.

“The opportunity he has been waiting for has finally arrived, so I just can’t imagine he’s going to miss it, but we’ve got to get it done still,” Carroll continued. “We’ve got to keep working it in case it doesn’t happen. We’re competing there.”

