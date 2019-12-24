Seahawks hope Marshawn Lynch contributes but counting on Travis Homer

The Seahawks are happy to have Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin back on the team. The moves were necessary with Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise having joined Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.

But the Seahawks are uncertain of their roles.

They are certain of what they will ask of Travis Homer.

Homer is a rookie who has no starts and eight carries this season. He has played only 34 snaps on offense, with all of those coming the past two weeks.

The Seahawks are trying to get Trubin and Lynch up to speed, and seeing what kind of shape they are in, before figuring out how much they will contribute.

“I hope that they can contribute,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday of Lynch and Turbin, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “Travis is ready to go. He knows everything. . . .We lean on him because of his background with us and his toughness and his speed.”

Carroll said Lynch has worked out as part of his rehab from surgery last year. The veteran running back ramped up his work when returning to football became a possibility.

“He’s as physical a player as I’ve ever been around,” Carroll said. “. . .We’ll find how he can play and how he does. It’s been a little while off. He looks great.”