Seahawks' home stadium gets new name hours before pivotal game vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks’ home stadium received a new name Thursday hours before the team kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals.

CenturyLink Field will now be known as Lumen Field after CenturyLink rebranded as Lumen Technologies in September.

The team said Thursday morning the new name was pending approval later Thursday by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which is the public corporation owner of the stadium. The Seahawks later made the official announcement.

“Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field,” Chuck Arnold, the president of the Seahawks and First & Goal Inc., said in a statement.

“For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come.”

Shaun Andrews, Lumen’s chief marketing officer, added: “Lumen Field represents more than just a name change; it represents our growing partnership with the Seattle Seahawks and our shared vision of using data and technology to further human progress and produce winning outcomes on and off the field. Lumen Field is a symbol of Seattle's passionate fans, and we are proud to be associated with this iconic venue. Lumen is dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our clients, and we are committed to the success and support of the Seattle community.”

The stadium opened as Seahawks Stadium in 2002 and received its first corporate sponsor – Qwest – in 2004. Qwest Field became known as CenturyLink Field in 2011 after CenturyLink bought Qwest.

The stadium, under normal circumstances, can hold up to 68,740 people for an NFL game. Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders and the XFL’s Seattle Dragons have also used the place as their home.

Thursday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals will be the first NFL game at Lumen Stadium.

