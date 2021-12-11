Seahawks will hold RB Adrian Peterson out Week 14 with back injury

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson made his first appearance in a Seattle Seahawks uniform last Sunday in the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, Peterson won’t be available Week 14 in Houston against the Texans.

Because Peterson remains on Seattle’s practice squad and not the active roster, the Seahawks don’t need to report his injury or practice status but coach Pete Carroll confirmed Peterson won’t be elevated to play this week.

“Adrian, he had a lower back issue that came up, and he felt it a little bit coming into Wednesday, and then on Wednesday he couldn’t go,” Carroll said after Friday’s walkthrough. ‘We’re going to hold him out. We’ve got to take care of him and look after him.”

Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins, who have both been battling injuries as well recently, should be good to go in Houston.

You can find the final injury report of the week here.

Related

Seattle getting its mojo back? Pete Carroll: 'We’ve lost enough games'

List