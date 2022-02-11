Seahawks hiring Sean Desai as defensive associate head coach

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks still haven’t made any of their reported defensive coaching changes official. However, the pieces appear to be falling into place. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has been poached by the Vikings, but on the bright side Seattle is getting the guy who appears to be their favorite.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the team is hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach.

Desai served as Chicago’s DC for one year after being promoted from safeties coach (2019-2020). He spent the previous six seasons as a defensive quality control coach.

