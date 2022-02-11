The Seahawks didn’t hire Sean Desai as their defensive coordinator, but he is still set to join head coach Pete Carroll’s staff for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Desai will be joining the club. His title will be associate head coach — defense and he’ll work with defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt in that role.

Desai spent the 2021 season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. He’d been the safeties coach for the previous two seasons and joined the Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach.

The Seahawks parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis at the end of the regular season. Hurtt, Desai, and defensive pass game coordinator Karl Scott will now be at the top of the defensive staff.

Seahawks hiring Sean Desai as associate head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk