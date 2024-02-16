Seahawks hiring 3 former Panthers coaches

The pipeline between Charlotte and Seattle apparently goes both ways.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the final touches to their 2024 coaching staff. Joining the sideline will be five new assistants, all of which have spent at least part of their coaching careers with the Seattle Seahawks.

Not to be completely outdone, the Seahawks plucked a trio of former Panthers for themselves—Devin Fitzsimmons, Jake Peetz and Frisman Jackson.

Fitzsimmons, the most recent member of the organization, was officially hired by Seattle as their new assistant special teams coach. He served in the same role for Carolina this past season.

Peetz, as first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, has been added as the team’s pass game coordinator. The Nebraska native was hired by the Panthers as a running backs coach for 2019 and was retained by Matt Rhule as a quarterbacks coach for 2020.

Jackson, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is on as the wide receivers coach—the same position he had in Carolina between 2020 and 2021.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire