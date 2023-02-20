Seahawks to hire Rams’ senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as QBs coach

The Seahawks have found their replacement for former quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, who’s moved on to be offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

According to Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports, Seattle is hiring the Rams’ senior offensive assistant Greg Olson (no, not that Greg Olsen) as QBs coach.

The Seahawks are expected to hire Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 20, 2023

In addition to being from the PNW (he is from Richmond, Washington and went to high school at Central Washington), Olson comes equipped with plenty of experience.

Olson got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Washington State (1987-1989), followed by a stint as offensive coordinator at Central Washington, then quarterbacks coach – first for Idaho – then Purdue.

The 49ers gave him his first NFL job as their QBs coach in 2001 and since then he’s been bouncing around the league. Olson has put in time with the Bears, Lions, Buccaneers, Jaguars and Raiders to go along with three separate stints with the Rams.

