Seahawks hire former Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton as an offensive assistant

The Seattle Seahawks have added yet another assistant to head coach Mike Macdonald’s inaugural staff.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, former Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton is joining the team as an offensive assistant. He had been working this offseason as the quarterbacks coach at Montana State.

Former @USUFootball quarterback Chuckie Keeton hired by #Seahawks as an offensive assistant

This will be Keeton’s first coaching job at this level. He got his first coaching gig right out of college at Oregon State as a graduate assistant, followed by Utah State, then Texas Tech, then Utah State again as a running backs coach and last season he was at Marshall as an offensive analyst.

“Offensive assistant” is about as vague as it gets, but given his personal experience at the position plus his last job, we can probably assume he will be working with QBs coach Charles London, Geno Smith, Sam Howell and potentially any rookies the team adds during the 2024 NFL draft.

