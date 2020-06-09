Seahawks hire Alonzo Highsmith full-time as personnel executive

The Seahawks have hired Alonzo Highsmith as a full-time member of their scouting department, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

The team’s website lists his title as personnel executive.

The Seahawks brought on Highsmith as a consultant earlier this offseason after the Browns fired him as vice president of player personnel when Cleveland shook up its personnel department after the 2019 season.

Highsmith spent two years with the Browns, and he worked for the Packers for six years before moving on to Cleveland.

