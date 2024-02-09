Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator

The Seahawks have found their first defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Seattle plans to hire Aden Durde for the role.

Durde had been the Cowboys' defensive line coach since 2021. He was previously the Falcons outside linebackers coach in 2020 and a defensive quality control coach for Atlanta from 2018-2019.

An England native, Durde played in NFL Europe and served as a coach for the London Warriors of the BAFA National Leagues.

While Durde will be a coordinator for Seattle, Macdonald has said that he’ll call the team’s defensive plays.