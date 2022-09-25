Seahawks Highlights: Watch their top-4 plays from the first half against Falcons
The Seahawks have looked better than this, but it’s a big improvement over last week’s debacle against the 49ers. At halftime, they lead the Falcons 20-17 at home.
Let’s take a look at a few of their best plays from the first half.
Geno Smith's laser touchdown to Will Dissly
A beauty from @GenoSmith3 down the middle for the score. 👏
Coby Bryant clobbers Marcus Mariota for his first sack
Don't leave @CobyBryant8_ unguarded.
Geno throws another dart to DK Metcalf for six
ANSWERING BACK!
Tariq Woolen makes a slick pick on Mariota
.@_TARIQWOOLEN CLOSING OUT THE HALF IN STYLE!
His first interception of this career.
