Seahawks Highlights: Watch their top-4 plays from the first half against Falcons

The Seahawks have looked better than this, but it’s a big improvement over last week’s debacle against the 49ers. At halftime, they lead the Falcons 20-17 at home.

Let’s take a look at a few of their best plays from the first half.

Geno Smith's laser touchdown to Will Dissly

A beauty from @GenoSmith3 down the middle for the score. 👏 📺: #ATLvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/CJafFE2TAi — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2022

Coby Bryant clobbers Marcus Mariota for his first sack

Geno throws another dart to DK Metcalf for six

Tariq Woolen makes a slick pick on Mariota

.@_TARIQWOOLEN CLOSING OUT THE HALF IN STYLE! His first interception of this career. 📺: #ATLvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/FowEWhET3Y — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire