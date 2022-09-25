Seahawks Highlights: Watch their top-4 plays from the first half against Falcons

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have looked better than this, but it’s a big improvement over last week’s debacle against the 49ers. At halftime, they lead the Falcons 20-17 at home.

Let’s take a look at a few of their best plays from the first half.

 

Geno Smith's laser touchdown to Will Dissly

Coby Bryant clobbers Marcus Mariota for his first sack

Geno throws another dart to DK Metcalf for six

Tariq Woolen makes a slick pick on Mariota

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories