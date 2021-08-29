Seahawks Highlights: Watch Dee Eskridge’s first two touches in the NFL

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Seahawks fans are finally getting to see their team’s first draft pick in action. Dee Eskridge has made his NFL debut tonight and it’s good so far.

His first touch in the pros came on a fly sweep action, which resulted in a nine-yard gain.

A few plays later Eskridge made a nice leaping 19-yard catch.

Those two plays helped set up a touchdown run for Alex Collins. Seattle leads 14-0 going into the second quarter.

