Seahawks Highlights: Tyler Lockett catches 51-yard bomb from Russell Wilson
Nobody throws a better deep ball than Russell Wilson, and nobody is better at catching them than Tyler Lockett.
Watch Lockett catch a 51-yard bomb from Wilson with Bradley McDougald in coverage.
The @DangeRussWilson to @TDLockett12 connection remains undefeated. 🚀
📺: #TENvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/UushH0AueF
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 19, 2021
The drive stalled in the red zone and Seattle had to settle for a field goal. It’s 3-0 Seahawks.
