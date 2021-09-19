Seahawks Highlights: Tyler Lockett catches 51-yard bomb from Russell Wilson

Nobody throws a better deep ball than Russell Wilson, and nobody is better at catching them than Tyler Lockett.

Watch Lockett catch a 51-yard bomb from Wilson with Bradley McDougald in coverage.

The drive stalled in the red zone and Seattle had to settle for a field goal. It’s 3-0 Seahawks.

