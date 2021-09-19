Seahawks Highlights: Tyler Lockett catches 51-yard bomb from Russell Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nobody throws a better deep ball than Russell Wilson, and nobody is better at catching them than Tyler Lockett.

Watch Lockett catch a 51-yard bomb from Wilson with Bradley McDougald in coverage.

The drive stalled in the red zone and Seattle had to settle for a field goal. It’s 3-0 Seahawks.

Related

Seahawks, Titans inactives: OT Taylor Lewan out for Week 2 matchup

List

Seahawks vs. Titans: Behind Enemy Lines for Week 2 matchup

Recommended Stories