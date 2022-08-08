Seahawks Highlights: Tariq Woolen turned heads during mock game

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game over the weekend, with the puke-green squad getting a 17-13 win over the blue team. Quarterback Drew Lock’s strong performance against the starting defense got most of the attention, but another young player also turned heads.

Watch the best of rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen’s work on Saturday.

Here’s what associate head coach Sean Desai had to say about Woolen’s performance.

Geno Smith has also shared some kind words for the rookie.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

