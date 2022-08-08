Seahawks Highlights: Tariq Woolen turned heads during mock game

The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game over the weekend, with the puke-green squad getting a 17-13 win over the blue team. Quarterback Drew Lock’s strong performance against the starting defense got most of the attention, but another young player also turned heads.

Watch the best of rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen’s work on Saturday.

Tariq Woolen is going to be so special.. sticks like glue 🔵🟢 pic.twitter.com/Id51T5B2KT — John Acevedo (@JEAcevedo07) July 27, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen: Tariq Woolen pic.twitter.com/7bCOX05SNu — Metcat (@RussellMetcat) August 7, 2022

Here’s what associate head coach Sean Desai had to say about Woolen’s performance.

Coach Sean Desai on Tariq Woolen getting a shot to get more snaps yesterday at the #Seahawks mock game with Sidney Jones IV being hobbled pic.twitter.com/E0aakaj8QE — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) August 7, 2022

Geno Smith has also shared some kind words for the rookie.

“Not many guys that can run step-for-step with DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin, but he’s one of them.” Geno Smith on Rookie Tariq Woolen #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/qPdxPq4KIs — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) August 6, 2022

