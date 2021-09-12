Seahawks Highlights: Russell Wilson unleashes 69-yard moon ball to Tyler Lockett
This Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett combination will go down in NFL history as something special.
Watch Wilson unleash a vintage 69-yard moon ball to Tyler Lockett for their second touchdown of the day.
LOCKETT'S GOT IT! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀@DangeRussWilson fires away to @TDLockett12 for six more!
📺: #SEAvsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/k0w73tFqhh
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
The Seahawks lead the Colts 21-10 just before halftime and Wilson has a perfect passer rating going.
