Seahawks Highlights: Russell Wilson scrambles for a clutch touchdown

The Seahawks offense has come to life after a horrible first 25 minutes against the 49ers.

After getting beaten up for entire the first half, Russell Wilson escaped the pressure this time and found the end zone on this 28-yard scramble for a touchdown.

He's running, he's diving, and @DangeRussWilson is IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN! SEAHAWKS LEAD 🙌 📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/WDBkuG6TDc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2021

Seattle leads 14-7 late in the third quarter.

