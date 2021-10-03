Seahawks Highlights: Russell Wilson scrambles for a clutch touchdown

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks offense has come to life after a horrible first 25 minutes against the 49ers.

After getting beaten up for entire the first half, Russell Wilson escaped the pressure this time and found the end zone on this 28-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Seattle leads 14-7 late in the third quarter.

