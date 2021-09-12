Seahawks Highlights: Russell Wilson finishes masterful drive with TD to Gerald Everett
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s only been two drives, but it looks like the Seahawks got the right guy when they hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator.
Watch Russell Wilson finish off a masterful seven-play, 61-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett.
.@lightningstrk12 gets his first official touchdown as a Seahawk! 😤
Q2: SEA 14, IND 3 pic.twitter.com/ehJ3Yhilrd
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2021
Waldron’s offense has been smooth, sharp and balanced so far against a tough Colts defense. Seattle leads 14-3 halfway through the second quarter.
Related
Seahawks Highlights: Chris Carson's 33 yard-run sets up Tyler Lockett touchdown