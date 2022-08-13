Seahawks Highlights: Rookie OLB Boye Mafe strip sacks Mason Rudolph

Seattle’s defense started the preseason on sloppy footing. Their first drive against Pittsburgh went about as poorly as it gets, with missed tackles and a blown coverage leading to a touchdown. The Seahawks got their first flash of hope on the third drive of the game for their defense.

Watch rookie outside linebacker Boye Mafe get to QB Mason Rudolph for a strip sack.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh recovered and Rudolph threw a touchdown a few plays later. The Steelers lead the Seahawks 14-0 late in the first quarter.

List

Seahawks vs. Steelers: 8 players to watch during first preseason game

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire