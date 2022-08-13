Seahawks Highlights: Rookie OLB Boye Mafe strip sacks Mason Rudolph
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Seattle’s defense started the preseason on sloppy footing. Their first drive against Pittsburgh went about as poorly as it gets, with missed tackles and a blown coverage leading to a touchdown. The Seahawks got their first flash of hope on the third drive of the game for their defense.
Watch rookie outside linebacker Boye Mafe get to QB Mason Rudolph for a strip sack.
Didn’t take long for @boye_mafe. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/dnjCp6QHsp
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 13, 2022
Unfortunately, Pittsburgh recovered and Rudolph threw a touchdown a few plays later. The Steelers lead the Seahawks 14-0 late in the first quarter.
List
Seahawks vs. Steelers: 8 players to watch during first preseason game