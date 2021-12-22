Seahawks Highlights: RB DeeJay Dallas gives Seattle lead over Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks opened the second half with a renewed commitment to the run and it worked out great for them.

Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas broke off a few efficient runs on the way, and Dallas finished the drive with this four-yard score.

Seattle leads 10-3 early in the third quarter.

