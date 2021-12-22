Seahawks Highlights: RB DeeJay Dallas gives Seattle lead over Rams
The Seahawks opened the second half with a renewed commitment to the run and it worked out great for them.
Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas broke off a few efficient runs on the way, and Dallas finished the drive with this four-yard score.
A great drive to start the second half ends with @DallasDeejay bulldozing his way in for six. 🚜
📺 #SEAvsLAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/KrKoIFJvpe
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 22, 2021
Seattle leads 10-3 early in the third quarter.
