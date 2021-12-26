Seahawks Highlights: Rashaad Penny’s touchdown in the snow gives Seattle lead
Snow games are notably less fun if you can’t run. Fortunately, the Seahawks rushing attack has been working so far against the Bears.
Watch Rashaad Penny give Seattle the lead back with a short run.
A big block from @lightningstrk12 allows @pennyhendrixx to coast into the end zone for six. 🙌
📺 #CHIvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/Z4mQ0zGVmq
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021
Penny and DeeJay Dallas are averaging 4.8 yards per carry together and the Seahawks lead the Bears 14-7 with under four minutes left in the second quarter.
