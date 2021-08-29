Seahawks Highlights: Marquise Blair scores defensive touchdown after Cody Barton hit
The Seahawks aren’t playing many starters tonight, but the backups showed up in the mood to make some noise.
The first defensive series for Seattle against Los Angeles was a strong one, with Nick Bellore, Darrell Taylor and Cody Barton all making plays. The best work came from defensive back Marquise Blair, who made a nice tackle on the first snap. Blair also scored a defensive touchdown after Barton blasted Chargers QB Chase Daniel on a blitz. Watch.
MARQUISE BLAIR ‼️
Gotta love a defensive touchdown 😏 pic.twitter.com/4lqdoL1wEf
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 29, 2021
The Seahawks lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.
