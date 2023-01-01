Seahawks Highlights: Ken Walker’s 60 yard-run sets up Colby Parkinson touchdown
The Seahawks didn’t waste any time getting their first points on the board against the Jets.
Watch rookie running back Ken Walker gash the Jets for a 60-yard run on the first snap of the game.
Ken Waller III starting 2023 with a scoot pic.twitter.com/gGleKtCYY6
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 1, 2023
That led to this 12-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.
Our New Years resolution was to start the game with a touchdown!
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/x1dUpQTJEr
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 1, 2023
Seahawks 7, Jets 0.
