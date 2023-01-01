Seahawks Highlights: Ken Walker’s 60 yard-run sets up Colby Parkinson touchdown

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks didn’t waste any time getting their first points on the board against the Jets.

Watch rookie running back Ken Walker gash the Jets for a 60-yard run on the first snap of the game.

That led to this 12-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.

Seahawks 7, Jets 0.

