Seahawks Highlights: Jerrick Reed II with impressive tackle for loss

The Seattle Seahawks are slugging their way through the third and final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. After two weeks of surprisingly thrilling games, this preseason finale looks like… well… a preseason game.

If you are a fans of punts, then this exhibition game is for you.

The Seahawks have trailed the Packers the entire game, but are keeping it close with a score of 12-7. Seattle has remained competitive this morning thanks to their defense, and plays like this from rookie safety Jerrick Reed II:

The fourth quarter is underway at Lambeau Field at the time of this article being published.

