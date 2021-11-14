Seahawks Highlights: Jamal Adams picks Aaron Rodgers in the end zone

Tim Weaver
In this article:
The Seahawks needed this one. After a disastrous possession that finished with a red-zone interception by Russell Wilson, Seattle’s defense has returned the favor.

Watch Aaron Rodgers roll out and throw up a bad pass that gets picked off by Jamal Adams in the end zone.

The Packers still lead 3-0.

