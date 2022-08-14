Seahawks Highlights: Geno Smith scrambles for a touchdown
The Seahawks offense finally managed to find the end zone against the Steelers with about 21 seconds left in the first half.
Watch quarterback Geno Smith scramble for a score.
Geno Smith says I'll do it myself 😤 @GenoSmith3
That capped off the best drive of the game so far from No. 7. For the half, Smith went 10/15 for 101 yards, one sack and an 85.7 passer rating.
Pittsburgh leads 17-10 going into halftime.
