Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown

Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown.

Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six.

The score is now tied 17-17.

