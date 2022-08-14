Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown
Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown.
Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six.
First NFL TD for @DarekeYoung4 ☑️
📺: #SEAvsPIT on @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/0ezt7iaXSD
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 14, 2022
The score is now tied 17-17.
