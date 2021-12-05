Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf’s 33-yard catch sets up Adrian Peterson touchdown
Start the parade! The Seahawks offense actually scored points.
This 33-yard catch by D.K. Metcalf help set Seattle up in the red zone.
That led to this short touchdown run by Adrian Peterson, his first with the Seahawks and 126th all time.
The 49ers lead 17-14 late in the second quarter.
