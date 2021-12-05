Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf’s 33-yard catch sets up Adrian Peterson touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Start the parade! The Seahawks offense actually scored points.

This 33-yard catch by D.K. Metcalf help set Seattle up in the red zone.

That led to this short touchdown run by Adrian Peterson, his first with the Seahawks and 126th all time.

The 49ers lead 17-14 late in the second quarter.

Related

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner picks off poor pass by Jimmy Garoppolo

Seahawks RB Travis Homer scores 73-yard touchdown on fake punt

List

Seahawks have 3 players who lead their positions in 2022 Pro Bowl fan voting

Recommended Stories