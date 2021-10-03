Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf breaks Seattle’s scoring drought

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It had been nearly a full game since the Seahawks had gotten on the scoreboard. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf finally ended the drought with this catch and run for a touchdown.

Despite Seattle getting dominated by San Francisco for almost the entire first half, the score is 7-7 just before halftime.

Related

Seahawks Highlights: Quandre Diggs picks off Jimmy Garoppolo

List

Seahawks vs. 49ers: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 4

Recommended Stories