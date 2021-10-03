Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf breaks Seattle’s scoring drought

It had been nearly a full game since the Seahawks had gotten on the scoreboard. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf finally ended the drought with this catch and run for a touchdown.

We've got a tie game! @dkm14 muscles his way to the end zone 😤 📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/y2xrPapZ2M — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2021

Despite Seattle getting dominated by San Francisco for almost the entire first half, the score is 7-7 just before halftime.

Related

Seahawks Highlights: Quandre Diggs picks off Jimmy Garoppolo

List