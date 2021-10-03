Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf breaks Seattle’s scoring drought
It had been nearly a full game since the Seahawks had gotten on the scoreboard. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf finally ended the drought with this catch and run for a touchdown.
We've got a tie game! @dkm14 muscles his way to the end zone 😤
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/y2xrPapZ2M
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2021
Despite Seattle getting dominated by San Francisco for almost the entire first half, the score is 7-7 just before halftime.
