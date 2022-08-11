Seahawks Highlights: Coby Bryant forces fumble against Noah Fant

The Seahawks cornerback room is a bit thin right now due to injuries. However, on the bright side the team’s two draft picks at this position are performing quite well at training camp.

Watch Coby Bryant punch the ball out of tight end Noah Fant’s hands, resulting in a fumble.

