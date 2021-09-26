Seahawks Highlights: Chris Carson rolls for 30-yard touchdown vs. Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seattle’s offense is firing on all cylinders against Minnesota. Russell Wilson is feeding D.K. Metcalf at will and the run game is going strong, as well.

Watch Chris Carson roll for an easy 30-yard touchdown against the Vikings, aided by a nice block from left guard Damien Lewis.

Seattle leads 17-7 early in the second quarter.

Related

Seahawks Highlights: D.K. Metcalf finishes dominant opening drive with touchdown

List

Seahawks vs. Vikings: 6 things to know going into Week 3

Recommended Stories