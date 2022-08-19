Seahawks Highlights: Charles Cross shuts down Robert Quinn on third down

As we noted last week, this Seattle Seahawks offensive line has rarely made highlight reel-worthy plays for a long time. That may be changing thanks to their promising pair of rookie tackles, though.

Seattle’s first possession of its preseason game against the Chicago Bears ended in a three and out. However, it was a very promising three and out – that is if you’re excited about this team’s sudden, radical improvement in pass protection. Observe left tackle Charles Cross standing up Robert Quinn, one of the league’s top veteran pass rushers.

Charles Cross holding his own against Robert Quinn 💪#Seahawks | #CHIvsSEA pic.twitter.com/sN8Y4RVkaH — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 19, 2022

Geno Smith had more than enough time to work in the pocket and delivered a good ball to Freddie Swain, who dropped it.

That’s really besides the point. If Seattle’s quarterbacks are going to consistently get pockets like that on third down this offense has a chance to exceed even our wildest expectations.

Chicago leads 3-0 late in the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire