Seahawks Highlights: Beautiful Quandre Diggs pick sets up Jason Myers field goal

The Seahawks have seemingly shaken off the funk of their losing streak and have brought their A-game against the Jets today.

Watch free safety Quandre Diggs pick up his third interception of the season against Jets quarterback Mike White.

That gave Seattle good field possession, but the drive stalled in the red zone. Jason Myers made the field goal, his 23rd straight successful attempt.

The Seahawks lead the Jets 10-0.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire