Seahawks Highlights: Another Tyler Lockett touchdown gives Seattle the lead vs. Titans

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dialed in to begin the 2021 NFL season.

After catching a 51-yard bomb from Russell Wilson in the first quarter, Lockett followed up by scoring on this 63-yarder with an assist from the Titans secondary.

That’s Lockett’s third touchdown of the year already. Seattle leads 10-6.

