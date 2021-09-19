Seahawks Highlights: Another Tyler Lockett touchdown gives Seattle the lead vs. Titans
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dialed in to begin the 2021 NFL season.
After catching a 51-yard bomb from Russell Wilson in the first quarter, Lockett followed up by scoring on this 63-yarder with an assist from the Titans secondary.
That’s Lockett’s third touchdown of the year already. Seattle leads 10-6.
