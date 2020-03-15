No mathematician can calculate this slice of Pi.

The connection between Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf is unmeasurable. In honor of International Pi Day, our friends over at the Seahawks came up with the perfect formula for the chemistry between Wilson and Metcalf: 3.14.

Get it? Here are some pi-lights:

Metcalf quickly became one of Wilson's go-to downfield weapons this season. The 6-4, 229-pound wide receiver emerged as a superstar for the Seahawks after finishing his first year with 900 yards, third among rookies, and added seven touchdowns on 58 catches.

The rookie caught seven passes for a whopping 160 yards through the air and a touchdown in the Seahawks 17-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on January 5. Metcalf not only set a franchise record for receiving yards, but also an NFL playoff record for most receiving yards of any rookie in the Super Bowl era.

That 3.14 connection will need to continue in 2020, as the Seahawks look to build on their 11-5 record and postseason exit in the Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks highlight Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf chemistry on Pi Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest