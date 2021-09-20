Seahawks: Highest and lowest PFF grades for Week 2 loss to Titans

After an unusually calm and stress-free victory Week 1, the Seahawks reverted to their normal dramatic form on Sunday. Seattle held a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the visiting Titans, but squandered it thanks to a combination of getting run over by Derrick Henry, being unable to hold the ball for longer than a minute and stupid penalties.

We have already gone over a few studs and duds from the overtime loss. Now let’s take a deeper look at the grades from Pro Football Focus. Here are the top and bottom five graded players for the Seahawks in Week 2.