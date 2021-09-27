Seahawks: Highest and lowest PFF grades for Week 3 loss to Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks blew it again. For the second time in as many weeks they surrendered a two-possession lead against an inferior opponent. This time, it was the Minnesota Vikings who came storming back from a 10-point deficit to beat Seattle at home, 30-17.

Let’s take a closer look at which players thrived and which ones didn’t on Sunday. Here are the five highest and lowest grades from Pro Football Focus for the Seahawks this week on both sides of the ball.

Top five grades on offense

It hasn't translated to wins. However, Seattle still has one of the NFL's top offenses after three weeks. In fact, they rank No. 1 in offensive DVOA despite the second-half collapses. Russell Wilson was sharp again this week, and he got his tight ends involved again as well as D.K. Metcalf. TE Will Dissly: 89.1 WR D.K. Metcalf: 86.5 RB Chris Carson: 79.2 QB Russell Wilson: 69.2 WR Penny Hart: 69.1

Bottom five grades on offense

The offensive line didn't look too bad on film at first glance. Pro Football Focus was clearly unimpressed by how the Seahawks offensive line performed against the Vikings, though. Starting right tackle Brandon Shell's absence due to an ankle injury stung worst of all. RT Jake Curhan: 37.5 RT Jamarco Jones: 47.9 RG Gabe Jackson: 49.9 LG Damien Lewis: 54.2 C Kyle Fuller: 54.4

Top five grades on defense

This team's defensive front has actually done pretty well despite the absence of traditional box score production through three games. Once again most of this team's best grades came from the defensive line. DE Darrell Taylor: 85.1 DT Al Woods: 81.5 DE Alton Robinson: 81.1 LB Bobby Wagner: 78.8 DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: 68.0

Bottom five grades on defense

It's been a long fall and now the back end of the defense is Seattle's Achilles' heel. So far every linebacker but Bobby Wagner has struggled and exactly zero defensive backs have impressed at any point aside from a decent outing from D.J. Reed in Week 2 against A.J. Brown. DB Ugo Amadi: 33.5 DE Rasheem Green: 43.2 LB Cody Barton: 50.4 LB Jordyn Brooks: 51.1 DT Robert Nkemdiche: 53.0

