Seahawks: Highest and lowest PFF grades for Week 3 loss to Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks blew it again. For the second time in as many weeks they surrendered a two-possession lead against an inferior opponent. This time, it was the Minnesota Vikings who came storming back from a 10-point deficit to beat Seattle at home, 30-17.

Let’s take a closer look at which players thrived and which ones didn’t on Sunday. Here are the five highest and lowest grades from Pro Football Focus for the Seahawks this week on both sides of the ball.

Top five grades on offense

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't translated to wins. However, Seattle still has one of the NFL's top offenses after three weeks. In fact, they rank No. 1 in offensive DVOA despite the second-half collapses. Russell Wilson was sharp again this week, and he got his tight ends involved again as well as D.K. Metcalf. TE Will Dissly: 89.1 WR D.K. Metcalf: 86.5 RB Chris Carson: 79.2 QB Russell Wilson: 69.2 WR Penny Hart: 69.1

Bottom five grades on offense

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The offensive line didn't look too bad on film at first glance. Pro Football Focus was clearly unimpressed by how the Seahawks offensive line performed against the Vikings, though. Starting right tackle Brandon Shell's absence due to an ankle injury stung worst of all. RT Jake Curhan: 37.5 RT Jamarco Jones: 47.9 RG Gabe Jackson: 49.9 LG Damien Lewis: 54.2 C Kyle Fuller: 54.4

Top five grades on defense

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

This team's defensive front has actually done pretty well despite the absence of traditional box score production through three games. Once again most of this team's best grades came from the defensive line. DE Darrell Taylor: 85.1 DT Al Woods: 81.5 DE Alton Robinson: 81.1 LB Bobby Wagner: 78.8 DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: 68.0

Bottom five grades on defense

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

It's been a long fall and now the back end of the defense is Seattle's Achilles' heel. So far every linebacker but Bobby Wagner has struggled and exactly zero defensive backs have impressed at any point aside from a decent outing from D.J. Reed in Week 2 against A.J. Brown. DB Ugo Amadi: 33.5 DE Rasheem Green: 43.2 LB Cody Barton: 50.4 LB Jordyn Brooks: 51.1 DT Robert Nkemdiche: 53.0 [vertical-gallery id=75784]

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks lead NFL in not disguising their defensive coverages pre-snap

    Somebody has to take the fall for the sorry state of the Seahawks' defense.

  • Seattle Seahawks: Keys to a Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings

    Seattle should be expecting a gritty effort all-around from Minnesota and has to be prepared to match that energy.

  • Only two taunting penalties on Sunday

    The NFL’s taunting problem is quickly becoming less of a problem. After 11 of them in the first two weeks of the season, only two taunting fouls have been called in fifteen Week Three games, via Sports Business Journal. Without studying every post-play interaction in every game, it’s impossible to know whether officials have called [more]

  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines as the Browns topple the Bears

    The Cleveland Browns defense is receiving a ton of praise for their game against Chicago. Do not ignore rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's effort.

  • Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a reality check loss to the Vikings

    Here are eight takeaways from a reality check of a 30-17 loss.

  • Browns Vs Bears highlight: Garrett gets another sack

    Keeping you up to date on Browns highlights from Sunday's game versus the Bears. Garrett gets another huge sack in the 4th quarter of the game:

  • U.S. Republican senators slam release of Huawei's Meng

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Saturday the release of Huawei's finance chief raised serious questions about President Joe Biden's ability to confront the threat posed by the technology giant and the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to China on Saturday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end the bank fraud case against her. "The release of Ms. Meng raises serious questions about President Biden's ability and willingness to confront the threat posed by Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party," said Rubio.

  • Win over Seahawks big moment for new Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kubiak

    The path that led Klint Kubiak back to Minnesota, and eventually allowed him to become a NFL offensive coordinator for the first time at age 33, began three years ago with a Vikings loss to the Seahawks. Shortly after the Vikings landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the morning of Dec. 11, 2018, following a Monday night loss in which they'd narrowly escaped a shutout, coach ...

  • Recap: Arizona women's volleyball earns fifth straight victory in sweep of Oregon State

    Pac-12 Networks' Brian Webber recaps Arizona women's volleyball straight-set sweep against Oregon State on Sunday, Sept. 26 in Tucson. The Wildcats combined for 40 kills, 49 digs and seven blocks against the Beavers. Arizona improves to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in conference, while Oregon State falls to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Will Smith explains why the 'Defund the police' sentiment 'doesn't get it done'

    In a wide-ranging new interview with GQ, Will Smith touches on the complicated subject of real-world policing. Specifically, Smith addresses the "Defund the police" movement that gained traction after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, four months after Smith's cop comedy "Bad Boys for Life" racked up $200 million at the U.S. box office.

  • 2 women, political opposites, vying in race for Japan PM

    The inclusion of two women among the four candidates vying to become the next prime minister seems like a big step forward for Japan's notoriously sexist politics. Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda are the first women in 13 years seeking the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an election Wednesday. The winner is certain to become the next prime minister because of a parliamentary majority held by the LDP and its coalition partner.

  • Explainer-What happens when the U.S. federal government shuts down?

    Washington is racing to avert a partial government shutdown that could lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a national health crisis. Many government functions will grind to a halt in the second federal shutdown in three years. Museums and national parks will close and roughly three in five workers - out of a federal civilian workforce of 2.1 million - will be barred from working, said William Hoagland, a former congressional staffer now at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

  • Seahawks elevate WR Cody Thompson, DT Robert Nkemdiche from practice squad

    The Seattle Seahawks have elevated two players from their practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of tomorrow's game against the Minnnesota Vikings.

  • Hunter Henry shared some veteran wisdom with Mac Jones after Week 3

    Hunter Henry made a point of stopping to chat with Mac Jones after the Patriots' loss in Week 3.

  • Seahawks all duds in demoralizing 30-17 loss to Minnesota

    At 1-2, Seattle widens the gap between their position at the bottom of the division and their rivals.

  • Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass

    Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass

  • The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win

    The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win

  • The decline and fall of Ben Roethlisberger is finally upon us

    The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one

  • Kyle Shanahan downplays icy Matt LaFleur postgame handshake

    Rumors swirled about their relationship throughout the week, and their brief postgame meeting at midfield didn't help matters.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Chuba Hubbard and other priority Week 4 adds

    Injuries came early and often in Week 3, so there's a decent chance your fantasy rosters are in need of reinforcements. Andy Behrens is here to help.