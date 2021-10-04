Seahawks: Highest and lowest PFF grades for Week 4 win over 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a critical victory on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers on their home field to get back into the win column.

Here are the top and bottom performers from Week 4 according to Pro Football Focus.

Top five grades on offense

This was a vintage effort from Russell Wilson to earn his 100th career win. His escapability and sheer will saved Seattle from what could have been a disastrous 1-3 start to the regular season.

QB Russell Wilson: 82.5

WR D.K. Metcalf: 73.8

WR Freddie Swain: 72.2

RB Travis Homer: 69.2

RT Cedric Ogbuehi: 68.6

Bottom five grades on offense

Starter Gerald Everett going on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few days ago hurt the team’s depth at tight end. Will Dissly managed just five yards on two catches and also coughed up a fumble, though he did recover it.

TE Will Dissly: 45.4

TE Colby Parkinson: 47.3

RT Jake Curhan: 52.7

RB Chris Carson: 57.4

WR Penny Hart: 57.8

Top five grades on defense

Seattle’s defense got superb performances from their safeties. Quandre Diggs pulled down the team’s first interception of the season and made a few other key stops. Ryan Neal and Jamal Adams also did their part.

FS Quandre Diggs: 89.7

SS Ryan Neal: 84.4

CB D.J. Reed: 74.0

DT Al Woods: 71.8

DE Carlos Dunlap: 68.2

Bottom five grades on defense

It was an inauspicious Seahawks debut for Sidney Jones at left cornerback. He had all kinds of trouble defending Deebo Samuel, and that was before the blown coverage that resulted in a 76-yard score.

CB Sidney Jones: 35.7

LB Jordyn Brooks: 37.3

LB Bobby Wagner: 37.7

DE Alton Robinson: 38.3

DB Ugo Amadi: 43.2

