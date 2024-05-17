Seahawks get a high grade from PFF for their 2024 offseason moves

As I have written plenty of times before during this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are entering into a new age for the first time since 2014. The Pete Carroll era saw the franchise reach its highest heights ever. Usually, when teams transition away from their golden age, it is typically pretty rough. For example, the New England Patriots have been one of the worst teams in football since the departure of Tom Brady.

But the Seahawks have an opportunity to get right back on the horse. Super Bowl contender? Not quite, but they could still be a tough team.

Those at Pro Football Focus seem to agree. Now that the dust has settled from the coaching changes, free agency, and now the draft, Seattle has earned a completely respectable B+ grade.

“The Seahawks moving on from head coach Pete Carroll was a shock. However, replacing him with Mike Macdonald, one of the best defensive minds in the game, was one of the few ways they could come out on top. They lost bigger names than they added, as Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Damien Lewis are all elsewhere, but they did re-sign Leonard Williams. Seattle in the draft secured needed impact players in the trenches, selecting Byron Murphy II and Christian Haynes, though their lack of edge defender additions could be an oversight.

Of course, there is a long way to go to prove the team was worthy of such a grade. Yet, it is hard to not be excited. The Seahawks were not a team that bottomed out and were forced to move on from Carroll. They were 9-8 and in the playoff picture all the way into Week 18 last year. Had the Chicago Bears pulled off an upset over the Packers, Seattle would have made the playoffs again.

The cupboard is not bare for Mike Macdonald, and folks around the league are certainly taking notice.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire