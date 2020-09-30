Seahawks get help in secondary, add DB Damarious Randall to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the Seahawks secondary plagued by injuries, Seattle added former Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall to the practice squad Wednesday.

Randall, a former first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2015, spent his first three years as a pro with the Packers before joining the Browns in 2018. Despite being limited to just 11 games in 2019, Randall recorded 2.5 sacks, 61 total stops and six passes defensed.

Randall was with the Raiders this offseason but failed to make the team’s 53-man roster cuts in September. The 28-year-old veteran has 56 career starts and 14 interceptions across his five-year NFL career.

It’s been “next man up” mentality for Seattle, who has counted on players like Ugo Amadi, Ryan Neal, L.J. Collier and Alton Robinson to step up on defense with several players nursing injuries or out for the season.

In recent weeks, the Seahawks have lost starting cornerback Marquise Blair and veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to season-ending ACL injuries, as well as safety Jamal Adams (groin), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and safety Lano Hill (back), who are all battling injuries and currently sidelined.

Randall, who initially visited the Seahawks in March before his recent visit to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center this week, will serve as an insurance policy for the Seahawks as injuries in the secondary continue to mount from week-to-week.

The Seahawks also moved to add Ryan Neal to the 53-man roster and linebacker Tim Williams to the practice squad. Seattle still has one open spot on its 53-man roster.

